“Supergirl” is a single woman again.

Melissa Benoist, 29, who plays the TV superheroine, and actor Blake Jenner, 25, finalized their divorce on Wednesday, according to E! News.

The actress had filed for divorce last December citing irreconcilable differences as the cause. She and Jenner, who were married in 2013 and had no children, reached a property settlement agreement, which was not filed with the court, TMZ first reported. They told the judge that they had worked out all of their issues. Neither party was seeking spousal support. The actress also requested to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

The pair met while appearing on the Fox series “Glee” in 2012. They also worked together on two episodes of “Supergirl.”

“We only have fun working together,” Benoist told People in March 2016. “He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”