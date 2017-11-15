TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Overcast 46° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Melissa Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor

Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BOWBELLS, N.D. (AP) — Grammy-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota.

An attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation.

Etheridge was arrested in August when investigators found marijuana on her tour bus as it crossed from Canada into the U.S. Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor, has said she believes in the medicinal applications of cannabis.

KMOT-TV reports Etheridge's attorney says the musician intended to apply for a medical marijuana license in North Dakota. State officials are setting up a medical marijuana system after voters approved it last year, but don't expect the drug to be available to patients until late next year.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Comedian Hari Kondabolu explores the Indian experience in Hari Kondabolu wants to rid ‘Simpsons’ of Apu
Alan Young horses around with the star of 5 Thanksgiving episodes featuring Pilgrims
Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, in an 'Long Island Medium' star says marriage is 'strained'
The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Rapper Eve attends the LA premiere of Rapper Eve replacing Aisha Tyler as 'The Talk' host
Country star Jason Aldean makes a return to Jason Aldean talks Las Vegas shooting on 'Today' show