Singers Melissa Etheridge and Todd Rundgren were separately arrested for marijuana possession this summer at the border of North Dakota and Canada.
According to TMZ.com, the previously unnoted arrests took place on Aug. 17 and Sept. 9, respectively, in both cases when the performers’ tour buses were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
With Etheridge, 56, agents found marijuana oil that the “Come to My Window” singer — whose Etheridge Farms brand produces medical marijuana in California — said was to manage cancer-related pain. With 1970s star Rundgren, 69, two vapes and liquid THC, the principal active ingredient in marijuana, were found, police said.
