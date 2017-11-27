Melissa Rivers’ Westbury show pulled from schedule

Melissa Rivers’ Thursday appearance at NYCB Theatre at Westbury was abruptly pulled off the venue’s schedule on Monday.

The daughter of the late comedian Joan Rivers was set to discuss her recent book, “Joan Rivers Confidential: The Unseen Scrapbooks, Joke Cards, Personal Files and Photos of a Very Funny Woman Who Kept Everything.”

Nadine Dunn, marketing coordinator at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, blamed the cancellation on a “scheduling conflict.”

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. A new date for Rivers was not immediately announced.