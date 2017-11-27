TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Melissa Rivers’ Westbury show pulled from schedule

Melissa Rivers attends an Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Melissa Rivers attends an Ovarian Cancer Research Fund event in Los Angeles on June 9, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici

By Janelle Griffith  janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Melissa Rivers’ Thursday appearance at NYCB Theatre at Westbury was abruptly pulled off the venue’s schedule on Monday.

The daughter of the late comedian Joan Rivers was set to discuss her recent book, “Joan Rivers Confidential: The Unseen Scrapbooks, Joke Cards, Personal Files and Photos of a Very Funny Woman Who Kept Everything.”

Nadine Dunn, marketing coordinator at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, blamed the cancellation on a “scheduling conflict.”

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. A new date for Rivers was not immediately announced.

Headshot

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. A news junkie and foodie, she also enjoys giving (solicited) fashion advice.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during J.Lo to perform on Super Bowl eve in Minneapolis
Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge in 1951's Top 20 TV Christmas classics, ranked
Bruno Mars during a taping of his first Bruno Mars TV concert special to air this week
During 15 Christmas-themed TV episodes on Netflix
Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France appears during Miss Universe winners through the years
Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, right, crowns new Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2017