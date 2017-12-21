A controversial right-wing street artist, who initially denied involvement, has taken credit for the Los Angeles posters attacking film star Meryl Streep.

The pseudonymous Sabo, who since mid-December alone has tweeted comments demeaning to women, Muslims and African-Americans, among others, had said Tuesday in all capital letters, “I had absooooooolutelyyyyy nothing to do with this.” The following day, on his Twitter page Unsavory Agents, he admitted, “ ‘She Knew’ by Unsavory Agents. By ‘Unsavory Agents’ I mean just that. This was a group effort pulled off by what I was hoping would eventually become a collaborative that go by that name.”

Sabo told the UK newspaper The Guardian Wednesday he had targeted Streep for her past criticism of President Donald Trump. “She’s swiping at us so we’re swiping back,” he said. Initially a Ted Cruz supporter, creating a poster used for that Texas senator’s presidential bid last year, Sabo frequently denigrated Trump with graphic language and images before switching allegiance.

The posters display a black-and-white image of Streep at an industry-related event with a partially cropped Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer accused of decades of sexual predation. In a copy of the well-known style of acclaimed artist Barbara Kruger, Streep’s eyes are covered in a red band with white text reading, “She knew,” accusing the three-time Academy Award winner, with no known evidence, of having covered up for Weinstein.

Streep had responded Monday to actress Rose McGowan’s weekend tweet, since deleted, accusing her and other actresses of staying silent during Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse. “I wasn’t deliberately silent,” Streep told HuffingtonPost.com. “I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know,” adding that “not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women,” partly because “women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers.”