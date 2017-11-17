TODAY'S PAPER
Meryl Streep says past violent experiences have changed her 'on a cellular level'

She told the Committee to Protect Journalists' audience that she did "know something about real terror."

Meryl Streep gave a personal account on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, of times she "was threatened and dealt with real physical violence" in a speech at the annual awards for the Committee to Protect Journalists. (Credit: COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS)

By The Associated Press
Meryl Streep says the two times in her life she dealt with violence were so profound it changed her "on a cellular level."

Streep made the remarks Wednesday at the Committee to Protect Journalists' 27th annual International Press Freedom Awards in New York. The Oscar-winner told the audience she did "know something about real terror."

She recounted two incidents, one in which she said she was attacked and "played dead and waited until the blows stopped."

Streep then described another incident when someone else was being abused.

She said in that case, she "went completely nuts" and chased the man off. It was after telling the stories that Streep said the experiences changed her permanently.

Streep did not give any more details, other than to say Cher witnessed the second incident.

