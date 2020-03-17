TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in Manhattan on May 6, 2019. Credit: Invision / AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

One of fashion's biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said Monday on Vogue's website

The magazine's editor-in-chief dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she excoriates President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis.

As for the gala, it will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors,” she said.

The event is one of the starriest galas of the year: Attendees last year included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

This year's exhibition, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum's 150th anniversary. Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.

The gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Exhibit and opens the institute's spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.

The Met itself announced last Thursday it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus that has spread quickly around the globe, stalling millions of lives and shutting down workplaces and institutions.

The museum will remain closed through April 4, a museum representative said Monday in an email, adding that "all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe 14 shows to binge right now if you're stuck at home
Al Roker and Craig Melvin attend The Hollywood 'Today' show's Roker, Melvin off air Monday, staffer tests positive for coronavirus
"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, Disney releases 'Frozen II' to streaming months early
Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire in Season 4 Azaria plays baseball's commissioner on 'Brockmire'
John Turturro in "The Plot Against America." 'The Plot Against America': Roth's novel doesn't translate well
Myles Clohessy stars in Review: Fire Island drama 'Last Ferry' could've been so much more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search