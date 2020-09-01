Michael B. Jordan, who played global revolutionary Erik Killmonger opposite Chadwick Boseman's title character in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" (2018), has penned an elegy for his friend and colleague, who died of cancer Friday at age 43.

"I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," wrote Jordan, 33, on Facebook and Instagram Monday, posting several photos of himself and Boseman. "I wish we had more time."

The "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed" movie-franchise star went on to recall, "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me." Jordan took over the role of criminally inclined teen Reggie Montgomery on the ABC soap opera in January 2003, when Boseman was fired after a week for complaining about the character's stereotypical nature. Jordan, fresh off a recurring role on the acclaimed "The Wire," played the part through 2006.

"You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy," Jordan said. "And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time," he repeated the refrain.

Jordan went on to call Boseman "a legend and hero" who "cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

Saying he would miss Boseman's "honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts,” Jordan avowed that he was "dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' " he asked, using a line from Academy Award best-picture nominee "Black Panther," in which Boseman played fictional Afro-futurist nation Wakanda's superheroic monarch. "Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."