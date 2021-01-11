TODAY'S PAPER
Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey are an item

Actor Michael B. Jordan has gone public

 Actor Michael B. Jordan has gone public with his relationship with Lori Harvey. Credit: Getty Images for BET / Paras Griffin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey, who were first photographed deplaning and driving away together in her hometown of Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving, have gone public with their relationship

Jordan, 33, and Harvey, who turns 24 on Wednesday, posted photos of themselves as a couple on both their Instagram accounts Sunday, hers captioned with a heart emoji. Neither has commented further.

Harvey is the stepdaughter of comedian and "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey, whose third wife, Marjorie Bridges, is her mother.

Steve Harvey had announced on Twitter in June 2017 that Lori had become engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, but that relationship ended. She later was linked to hip-hop icon Sean "Diddy" Combs and to rapper Future.

In January 2020, Lori Harvey pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles driving incident after allegedly hitting a parked car the previous October and fleeing the scene.

