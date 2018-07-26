TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

 Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, attend the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver, Canada, in March. Their new daughter is their third child together. Photo Credit: AP/The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck via AP

By The Associated Press
Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

Bublé's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Bublé and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

Bublé's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names are in honor of her grandmothers: Amber is Bublé's mother's name, and Betty is Lopilato's.

Bublé, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."

