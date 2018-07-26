Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

Bublé's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Bublé and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

Bublé's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names are in honor of her grandmothers: Amber is Bublé's mother's name, and Betty is Lopilato's.

Bublé, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."