Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato expecting third child

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato attend the

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato attend the Juno Awards on March 25, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Chin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their third child, the crooner announced Sunday at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

“Five years ago, when I hosted the first time . . . we were pregnant with our first child,” Bublé, 42, told the audience at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. “And here I am five years later and you brought me — oops! You did it again! My wife and I are pregnant with our number three!”

Following audience cheers and applause he joked, “I know what the question is because everybody’s been asking it. And no, it’s not [Canadian singer-songwriter] Jim Cuddy’s baby!” He blew a kiss to his wife in the audience, telling her, “I love you so much, mi amor.” The couple are parents to sons Elias, 2, and Noah, 4, whom Lopilato said last year was doing well after having been diagnosed with cancer in November 2016.

