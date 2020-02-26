TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the Screen

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. Credit: Invision / AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year’s Genesis Prize ceremony.

The Genesis Prize Foundation announced on Wednesday that the pair would co-host the June 18 event, where former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky is to be honored as the 2020 laureate.

Douglas, 75, was the 2015 winner of the prestigious $1 million prize, granted each year in recognition of professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values and Israel. He is recognized for his cinematic work and advocacy for disarmament as a UN Messenger of Peace.

Douglas, whose mother wasn’t Jewish and who himself is intermarried, directed his award toward projects promoting diversity and inclusiveness in the Jewish world.

Douglas said the visit will also be a way for his family to honor the memory of his father, Kirk Douglas, who died on Feb. 6 at the age of 103. Kirk Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch and raised in a religious home, reconnected with his Jewish roots in his later years and had a strong connection to Israel.

