TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Michael Douglas denies sexual misconduct allegations before claims are made public

Douglas told Deadline that he is anticipating an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee.

Michael Douglas arrives at the world premiere of

Michael Douglas arrives at the world premiere of "Flatliners" in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, 2017.  Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Michael Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago — before the publication of the claim.

The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago.

Douglas decided to try "to get ahead of" the story by speaking to Deadline, calling it a "complete lie, fabrication." He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "has been very supportive."

Douglas says he remembers the former employee who is allegedly making the accusation and calls her "sophisticated intelligent" with a "good sense of humor." He says he's had no contact with her in more than 30 years.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Warner Wolf attends Joe Torre's Safe at Home Warner Wolf bombarded after ‘This Is Us’ reference
Sarah Jessica Parker, right, on CBS' Sarah Jessica Parker’s memorable TV roles
Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Bruno Mars, Cardi B, more to perform at Grammys
Roslyn entrepreneur Howie Busch presents the DudeRobe on ‘Shark Tank’ considers DudeRobe from LIer
Greg Kinnear in ‘Electric Dreams’: Brainy but chilly anthology
John Dickerson with his new Dickerson replacing Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’