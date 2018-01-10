Michael Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago — before the publication of the claim.

The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago.

Douglas decided to try "to get ahead of" the story by speaking to Deadline, calling it a "complete lie, fabrication." He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "has been very supportive."

Douglas says he remembers the former employee who is allegedly making the accusation and calls her "sophisticated intelligent" with a "good sense of humor." He says he's had no contact with her in more than 30 years.