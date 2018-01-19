TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Morning
Overcast 33° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Michael Douglas accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by former employee

Douglas denied the allegation to Deadline earlier this month after saying he was anticipating an upcoming report.

Michael Douglas arrives at the French Cesar Awards

Michael Douglas arrives at the French Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris on Feb. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her — an allegation the actor has vigorously denied.

Susan Braudy appeared Friday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Braudy, a journalist and author, says the actor unbuckled his belt, put his hand into his trousers and fondled himself in her presence. She says a friend later cautioned her not to tell anyone.

Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, told Deadline earlier this month that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago. He called it a “complete lie, fabrication.” He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, “has been very supportive.”

Douglas’ agent and publicist didn’t immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Woody Harrelson, left, and Frances McDormand in These are the nominees at this Sunday’s SAG Awards
The original cast of Fox's ‘Party of Five’ getting Freeform reboot
Justin Timberlake performs CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Timberlake made peace with Jackson after Super Bowl
Lorraine Hansberry in her Greenwich Village apartment on ‘Lorraine Hansberry’: Well-researched doc
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question Our cast picks for TV’s reported 'Fire and Fury'
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with See the Super Bowl commercials released so far