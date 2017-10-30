This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Entertainment

Michael Jackson named Forbes' top-earning dead celebrity

Golf legend Arnold Palmer and Elvis Presley are also listed as top-earning dead celebrities.

Forbes announced on Oct. 30, 2017, that Michael

Forbes announced on Oct. 30, 2017, that Michael Jackson topped its list of highest-earning dead celebrities. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson's earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the "Peanuts" franchise made $38 million.

