TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Late pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home

Late pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif., reportedly has been sold for $22 million.  Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press
Print

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500-square-foot main residence and a 3,700-square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a "Disney-style" train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The happy couple: Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark 'Bachelorette': Tayshia chooses Zac, accepts his proposal
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's "Bridgerton." 'Bridgerton': Gossip Girl' set in Regency England
J.P. Rosenbaum and his wife, former "Bachelorette" star LI 'Bachelorette' winner 'bummed' about selling home
Buddy Valastro attends the Dressed To Kilt celebrity Buddy Valastro: Mangled hand won't heal until well into 2021
"Jeopardy!" presenter Johnny Gilbert, left, and host Alex 'Jeopardy!' announcer Johnny Gilbert pays tribute to Alex Trebek
Lauren and Arie Luyendyk, who are parents of 'Bachelor' couple expecting twins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search