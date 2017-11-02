LOS ANGELES - Michael Jackson's son Prince was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep.

A statement from his representative said the 20-year-old was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and "multiple lacerations" but was released.

The statement added that he was at home and thanks "everyone for their well wishes."

No other information was released.

Prince Michael is the eldest of Jackson's three children. He attends Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.