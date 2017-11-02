This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 65° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 65° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince Jackson temporarily hospitalized after suffering knee injury in accident, rep says

Presenter Prince Michael Jackson arrives for the Billboard

Presenter Prince Michael Jackson arrives for the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mark Ralston

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES - Michael Jackson's son Prince was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep.

A statement from his representative said the 20-year-old was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and "multiple lacerations" but was released.

The statement added that he was at home and thanks "everyone for their well wishes."

No other information was released.

Prince Michael is the eldest of Jackson's three children. He attends Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during 'Late Show' cancels pre-taped Piven interview
Sarah Hyland responded to internet rumors regarding Hyland says her ‘Modern Family’ character is bisexual
Barbra Streisand performs at Barclays Center in Barbra Streisand sets Netflix concert special
Brian Kilmeade of Kilmeade talks about Fox News, Jackson book
Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies star in ‘Lost Wife of Robert Durst’: Well-told biopic
Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule