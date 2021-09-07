Stars pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

Tributes poured online Monday following the death that day of actor Michael K. Williams, best known for the HBO series "The Wire" and "Lovecraft County."

"A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent," wrote music icon Mariah Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She also posted snapshots of herself and Williams, who played drug dealer Omar Little on the 2002-2008 crime drama "The Wire" and Montrose Williams, the missing father with many secrets on last year's "Lovecraft Country."

Filmmaker Spike Lee posted on Instagram, "Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home, Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn. I'm Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS."

Ava DuVernay, who directed Williams in her 2019 Netflix miniseries "When They See Us," shared several candid photos of him during its New York City shoot, and a 300-word Instagram post saying in part, "I remember the times you'd come on set even when you weren't on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Strolling in like the King that you were. For just a flash to give some love - then gone. I remember nights out in NYC that summer and how you were so loved by the folks in your city. … You moved many. You moved me. What you doubted in life, be certain of now, dear brother. Be certain. You were a flash of love — now gone. But never forgotten."



Accompanying this was what DuVernay called an Instagram post by Williams upon the January 2020 death of basketball great Kobe Bryant, and evidently deleted sometime afterward, in which the actor muses in graphical text, "I've been thinking about my own mortality lately. … It all has me wondering how will I go? Will I die alone? How will I be remember and what will be my legacy. … I'm tired of wasting time worrying about what people think of me, self doubt and fear, I'd rather trade all that in for a purpose driven life."

Countless tributes additionally came from "The Wire" creator David Simon and many of that series stars including Lance Reddick, who in an emotional, nearly 3-minute video on his social media recalled that "whenever I needed the help, advice, career stuff, particularly back then, he'd always help. … So while everybody else talks about what a great actor he was, I just want to say form my experience, he was one of the kindest, gentlest, most genuine, giving and courageous souls I've ever met. Rest in peace, my brother."

Further accolades came from cast-members of "Lovecraft Country" and of the sitcom "Community" (NBC/Yahoo, 2009-2014), on which Williams played Professor Marshall Kane in three episodes, and from such disparate personalities as novelist Stephen, theater legend Bette Midler, Tony, Emmy and Oscar winner Viola Davis, and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and star Dave Bautista.