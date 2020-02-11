Michael Lohan, father of actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, was arrested Monday in Southampton village in a domestic incident involving his estranged wife, according to a police record in a published report.

The record, obtained by DailyMail.com and posted by its sister company, the UK tabloid Daily Mail, states Lohan's estranged wife, Kate Major Lohan, 37, told police she had "found escort services" in the cellphone browsing history of Michael Lohan, 59. She "confronted him about same and a domestic incident ensued." She noted neck and hand pain, and police observed "bruises on neck." He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment, the report said.

In a handwritten portion of the report, Kate Lohan says Michael Lohan "got extremely violent & threatened to stab me. He called me a whore & threw hangers across the room. He threw my phone. Put his hand around the left side of my neck with his hand … pushing into my throat in rage. He also grabbed my right wrist…. He said he just wanted to stab me & end it all. He kept saying I'm braindead … & I'm a waste of life. This has been an ongoing abusive & obsessive controlling hell of a life…."

A DailyMaill.com photo shows Michael Lohan standing at a parking space at what the outlet said was outside Kate Lohan's apartment, being taken into custody by police officers.

Southampton village police did not respond to Newsday phone or email messages. Michael Lohan did not respond to a text message. Neither of the Lohans have commented on social media.

The couple had married on Oct. 30, 2014, in Florida, where they lived at the time. In December 2015, Kate Lohan filed for separation, saying she and Michael Lohan had lived apart since that October. She subsequently filed for divorce in September 2018. They have two sons, Landon, 7, and Logan, 5.

Michael Lohan and his ex-wife, Dina Lohan, of Merrick, are the parents of Lindsay Lohan and her younger siblings, Michael Jr., Dakota and Ali Lohan. // In November 2012, a DNA test confirmed Michael Lohan also is the father of then 17-year-old Ashley Horn, his daughter from a 1990s relationship with Kristi Horn.

Kate and Michael Lohan have a history of arrests for issues involving alcoholism and domestic abuse. Kate Lohan was arrested in July 2018 after allegedly throwing a glass candle at Michael Lohan, but Florida prosecutors did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence and an uncooperative witness.