EntertainmentCelebrities

Michael Strahan seeking primary custody of daughters, reports say

TV personality Michael Strahan looks on prior

 TV personality Michael Strahan looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
NFL Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, who was involved in an acrimonious 2006 divorce from second wife Jean Muggli Strahan, is seeking primary custody of their 15-year-old twin daughters, according to reports.

Citing legal documents it obtained, TMZ.com said Wednesday that Strahan, 48, is accusing his ex-wife of a "pattern of abusive conduct toward the children for years." The former New York Giants star alleges Jean Strahan, who is in her mid-50s and lives with their daughters Sophia and Isabella in North Carolina, is not taking the teens to court-ordered therapy and that the girls have missed volleyball matches and equestrian events.

He further asks to be granted primary custody, as well as to have their daughters live with him in New York, with Jean Strahan having visitation rights, and to have his ex-wife face criminal and civil contempt, said TMZ. The news was also reported by The Blast.com.

Neither Michael nor Jean Strahan has commented publicly.

The two had married in 1999, after meeting at a Manhattan skin-care salon where North Dakota-native Jean Strahan worked. It was Michael Strahan's second marriage after being wed from 1992 to 1996 to Wanda Hutchins, with whom he has two adult children, daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr.

Michael and Jean Strahan's marriage unraveled amid highly public, competing accusations. Their divorce was finalized July 20, 2006, with a New Jersey court eventually awarding Jean Strahan $15.3 million and child support of $18,000 per month, reported both TMZ and The Blast.com, citing court records. The latter website says the amount was decreased in 2009 to approximately $13,000 monthly.

The former couple was in a Manhattan court last year over child-support issues, including Michael Strahan allegedly owing half of the children's $450,802 horseback-riding bill. Jean Strahan has posted Facebook photos and videos of the girls in equestrian competitions. A court hearing was set for Feb. 14, The Blast said, but no disposition of the case has been reported.

