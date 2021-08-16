Michelle Branch pregnant 8 months after miscarriage

Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch and her husband, Black Keys drummer and producer Patrick Carney, are expecting their second child together, eight months after she announced they had suffered a miscarriage.

"You know you're pregnant when … " Branch, 38, wrote cheekily on Instagram Sunday, captioning five photos of scones baking. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh."

The photos included one of her and Carney's son, Rhys, who turns 3 on Aug. 28, watching the scones bake in the oven. Among the well-wishers commenting on the post was Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis, who wrote, "AaaaaaHHH SO HAPPY for you&your beautiful growing family."

On Dec. 26 Branch had posted a photo of herself and Carney, 41, her husband of two years, and wrote, "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage. … 5 more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP's. I couldn't imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else."

Branch also has a daughter, Owen, 16, with first husband Teddy Landau, whom she divorced in November 2015 after 11 years of marriage.