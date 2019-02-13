TODAY'S PAPER
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance may have excited viewers. Her mom, not so much

The former first lady took to Instagram Wednesday to share a text exchange with mom Marian Robinson.

Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX — It appears Michelle Obama received a reality check from her mom following her appearance at the Grammys.

The former first lady took to Instagram Wednesday to share a text exchange with mom Marian Robinson. Obama had received a standing ovation opening Sunday's awards show with Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Robinson wrote: "I guess you were a hit at the Grammys." Her daughter asked mom if she had watched. Mom replied she saw it and then asked if her daughter had met "any of the real stars."

Mother and daughter then quibbled over whether Obama had told her she would be on.

Obama ended the exchange by writing "And I AM A real star ... by the way ..."

Her mother replied, "Yeah."

