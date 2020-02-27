TODAY'S PAPER
Michelle Obama sets Nassau Coliseum date

Former first lady Michelle Obama greets people as

Former first lady Michelle Obama greets people as they buy signed copies of her book, "Becoming," Nov. 18, 2019, at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, D.C.   Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former first lady Michelle Obama will participate in a moderated Q&A conversation at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on May 1. The moderator will be announced at a later date.

Representatives of the Uniondale venue said Thursday that general-public tickets will be available 10 a.m. Monday at Ticketmaster.com.

Obama, 56 was first lady from 2009 to 2017. She launched the initiatives Let's Move! to help combat childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire youth to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent females around the world attend school.

In 2018, the Princeton University and Harvard Law School-educated attorney published her memoir, "Becoming," the bestselling book in North America that year, selling more than 2 million copies in its first 15 days. 

