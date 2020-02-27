Michelle Obama sets Nassau Coliseum date

Former first lady Michelle Obama will participate in a moderated Q&A conversation at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on May 1. The moderator will be announced at a later date.

Representatives of the Uniondale venue said Thursday that general-public tickets will be available 10 a.m. Monday at Ticketmaster.com.

Obama, 56 was first lady from 2009 to 2017. She launched the initiatives Let's Move! to help combat childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire youth to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent females around the world attend school.

In 2018, the Princeton University and Harvard Law School-educated attorney published her memoir, "Becoming," the bestselling book in North America that year, selling more than 2 million copies in its first 15 days.