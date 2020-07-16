TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching

 Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching a new podcast with her production company and Spotify. Credit: AP / Hau Dinh

By The Associated Press
Print

Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast.

The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the Obamas' Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday. The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama, 56, said in a statement.

The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health. She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, businesswoman and former senior adviser to Barack Obama throughout his presidency.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The clue is Sept. 10, 1984, and the 'Jeopardy!' to air vintage shows starting Monday
"Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon has apologized for Nick Cannon apologizes for 'hurtful' anti-Semitic comments
W. Kamau Bell, the veteran comic and host W. Kamau Bell talks new season of 'United Shades of America'
Jeff Probst hosts CBS' "Survivor," which was taken CBS pulls 'Survivor' from fall schedule
W. Kamau Bell speaks onstage during the CNN W. Kamau Bell talks new season of 'United Shades of America,' more
Tyra Banks is set to host and executive Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing with the Stars' host
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search