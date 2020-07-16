Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast.

The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the Obamas' Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday. The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama, 56, said in a statement.

The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health. She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, businesswoman and former senior adviser to Barack Obama throughout his presidency.