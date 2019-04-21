Have four-time Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams and musician Phil Elverum separated after roughly a year of marriage?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, said that Williams, 38, and the indie rocker and visual artist had broken up amicably at the beginning of the year.

The actress, who stars as real-life musical-theater icon Gwen Verdon in the FX series "Fosse / Verdon," had confirmed to Vanity Fair magazine last yearthat she and Elverum had married in a small, unpublicized ceremony in New York's Adirondack Mountains early in 2018.

Elverum and his daughter Agathe, now 4, with his late wife Geneviève Castrée, left Anacortes, Washington, in July to move in with Williams and her daughter Matilda, now 13, in Brooklyn. Matilda's father is the late Academy Award-winner Heath Ledger, with whom Williams broke up in 2007, shortly before his 2008 death from an accidental prescription-drug overdose.

Neither Williams, who has no social media accounts, nor Elverum, who generally records under the project name Mount Eerie, has commented publicly. People magazine said the actress has recently been seen in public without a wedding band.

The highly private Williams, who was Oscar-nominated for supporting actress in "Brokeback Mountain" (2005) and "Manchester by the Sea" (2016) and for lead actress in "Blue Valentine" (2010) and "My Week with Marilyn" (2011), told Vanity Fair last year that, "I never gave up on love," and called her relationship with Elverum "very sacred and very special."

Elverum's wife died of pancreatic cancer in July 2016.