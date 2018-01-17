“All the Money in the World” star Michelle Williams reportedly is engaged to New York business consultant and investor Andrew Youmans.

Us Weekly, citing “multiple” anonymous sources, said Wednesday that four-time Oscar nominee Williams, 37, and Connecticut native Youmans, who is in his early 50s, have become engaged. This follows speculation ignited after Williams wore a heart-shaped diamond ring on the beach in the Bahamas with Youmans on New Year’s Day, and then at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, dismissing it to People magazine as simply “beautiful jewelry.”

She additionally wore the ring to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, People said.

Williams’ representatives told Newsday they will not comment to confirm or deny the news.

According to his biography at companies for which he consults, Youmans graduated from Dartmouth College in 1987 and later began work at his family’s manufacturing company, CSS (Connecticut Spring & Stamping). He obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1992. According to Connecticut corporation filings, he and a partner incorporated Yomo Consulting on Nov. 4, 1996, at the same address as CSS. Youmans became successful enough that in 2010 he bought a $9.44 million duplex in Manhattan, according to Curbed.com.

Williams has a daughter, Matilda, 12, with the late actor Health Ledger. Two years after Ledger’s death in January 2008, she and actor Jason Segel began a relationship. Sometime afterward, the highly private actress reportedly dated contemporary artist Dustin Yellin. She was later in a relationship with author Jonathan Safran Foer.

Williams and Youmans were first seen together in July in Rome, where “All the Money in the World” filmed some of its production.