Singer Michelle Williams, formerly of Destiny's Child, is engaged.

"That time I got engaged March 21st and @people [People magazine] is telling y’all alllll about it!!" the singer, 37, revealed in a tweet Thursday.

Williams, who recently performed alongside her old bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, became engaged to Phoenix, Arizona-based pastor and professional-sports chaplain Chad M. Johnson one year after meeting at a spiritual retreat, said People. They stayed in touch by phone and FaceTime before having their first date in July.

"We do wanna get married very, very soon," Williams told the magazine. "We've been moving very quickly and planning."