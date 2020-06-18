Michelle Williams, Kristen Wiig welcome babies

Two highly private celebrities have recently welcomed children into the world, Us Weekly magazine says.

The publication reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source, that actress Michelle Williams, 39, and her second husband, "Hamilton" Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail, 42, have had their first child together. No details on the gender, name or birth date were given.

Williams, whom Kail directed to an Emmy Award for her starring performance in the FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon," has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger. Williams previously was married to musician Phil Elverum. Neither she nor Kail has any evident social-media account and neither has commented publicly.

Meanwhile, former "Saturday Night Live" star Kristen Wiig, 46, and actor Avi Rothman became the parents of twins via surrogate earlier this year, Us Weekly also said, citing an anonymous source. Neither Wiig nor Rothman have confirmed, and neither has any evident Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts.

TMZ.com reported in August that the couple had become engaged months earlier, which Wiig and Rothman also have never confirmed. In 2011, Wiig had told Stella, the Sunday magazine of the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, "I probably won't ever get married [again], it's not something that I would want to do."

Wiig previously was wed to actor Hayes Hargrove. While many outlets say they divorced in 2009, The New York Times in a Dec. 31, 2008, interview with Wiig said her "brief marriage" to him was already in the past.