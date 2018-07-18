TODAY'S PAPER
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams seeks mental health help

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has "sought help from a great team of health care professionals."

Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image

 Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2012.   Photo Credit: AP/Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years, The Associated Press reports.

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams' post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny's Child, the trio with Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

