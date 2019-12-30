Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams and Tony-winning "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail are expecting their first child and also are engaged to marry, according to People magazine, which cited an anonymous source.

Williams, 39, and Kail, 42, met while working on the FX limited series "Fosse/Verdon," the magazine reports. Kail directed her in the dramatic series based on theater icons Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon's legendary partnership, eventually leading to an Emmy win for Williams for lead actress in September.

The actress and Kail have been photographed together in London, where she is filming the sequel to Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Venom" (2018). People reports that Williams was seen purchasing baby clothes at a local boutique.

A representative for the actress has not commented.

Williams has daughter Matilda, 14, from her relationship with actor Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 at age 28.

She married indie musician Matt Elverum in 2018, but the couple reportedly divorced in early 2019.

Kail, who directed friend Lin-Manuel Miranda in Broadway's "In The Heights," also won an Emmy for directing 2016's "Grease: Live."