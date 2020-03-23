Report: Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail are married

Have Emmy Award winner Michelle Williams and her "Fosse / Verdon" director Thomas Kail married?

Us Weekly on Monday said it had confirmed that Williams, 39, and "Hamilton" Tony Award winner Vail, 42, had secretly wed on an unspecified date.

Photos of the two wearing apparent wedding rings had recently surfaced.

Multiple sources said in late December that the couple had become engaged and are expecting a child together.

Williams was married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019, and has a daughter, Matilda, 14, from her relationship with the late Oscar winner Heath Ledger. Neither Williams nor Vail has any evident social-media account and neither has commented publicly.

Williams’ representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.