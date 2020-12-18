Mick Jagger buys Florida home for girlfriend

Mick Jagger, Florida Man?

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 33.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. Perched next to a lake and close to its neighbors, it includes nearly 8,400 square feet (780 square meters) under the roof. Jagger and Hamrick reportedly decided on the home after a virtual tour and never physically visited the site. The house, built in 2008, also has several outdoor living spaces, two outdoor fireplaces, and a free-form pool.

The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October, with the title put in Hamrick's name.

Tina Ciaccio, the listing agent, said the couple never visited the home before buying it, but met with her online.

"It was very cool hearing Mick Jagger’s voice over the phone; that was neat," Ciaccio told the Herald-Tribune. "But regardless, they really were a pleasure, a great couple to transact with."

Jagger and Hamrick met six years ago when she was on tour with the American Ballet Company in New York. The couple has a 4-year-old son, Deveraux. The rock star has seven other children ranging in age from 21 to 50. They share a son Deveraux, 4. (Jagger has seven other children.)

Jagger, who hopes to resume touring with the Rolling Stones next year, has several home around the world. He and Hamrick do not live together full time.