NEWARK, N.J. — The lawyer for Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino says the "Jersey Shore" reality TV star shouldn't serve jail time for cheating on his taxes.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty Friday in Newark to one count of tax evasion. He faces up to 14 months in prison, but attorney Henry Klingeman said many defendants facing the same charge are given probation.

Sorrentino didn't comment as he left court. His brother, Marc, pleaded guilty to assisting in the preparation of a false return.

The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.