TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to seek probation in tax plea

Sorrentino faces up to 14 months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentence in April.

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino walks with his fiancee

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino walks with his fiancee while arriving at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Newark. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEWARK, N.J. — The lawyer for Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino says the "Jersey Shore" reality TV star shouldn't serve jail time for cheating on his taxes.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty Friday in Newark to one count of tax evasion. He faces up to 14 months in prison, but attorney Henry Klingeman said many defendants facing the same charge are given probation.

Sorrentino didn't comment as he left court. His brother, Marc, pleaded guilty to assisting in the preparation of a false return.

The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Paul Rudd poses at the IMDb Studio during Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
Matt Czuchry, left, Emily VanCamp and guest star ‘The Resident’: Clichéd medical drama
Woody Harrelson, left, and Frances McDormand in These are the nominees at this Sunday’s SAG Awards
The original cast of Fox's ‘Party of Five’ getting Freeform reboot
Justin Timberlake performs CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Timberlake made peace with Jackson after Super Bowl
Lorraine Hansberry in her Greenwich Village apartment on ‘Lorraine Hansberry’: Well-researched doc