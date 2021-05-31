TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Arrest in Miles Teller violent altercation in Hawaii, report says

Miles Teller revealed on social media last week

Miles Teller revealed on social media last week he "got jumped by two guys in a bathroom" last week in Maui, Hawaii. Credit: Sipa USA via AP / Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

A man has been arrested after allegedly punching "Whiplash" and "Divergent"-series star Miles Teller while the actor and his wife were vacationing in Hawaii.

"I can confirm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party," a Maui Police Department representative told Us Weekly Friday, without specifying names. "The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

An anonymously sourced TMZ.com report on Friday said Teller, 34, was accosted at the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant, where he was with his wife, model Keleigh Sperry. After radio personality Pat McAfee posted a snarky tweet about a pro wrestling match, writing "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard," Teller tweeted in response, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

McAfee apologized "for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right... with that being said, it was a pretty good segue."

Sperry, 28, on Friday wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by … over 'money' is completely false," according to a transcription by E! News. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom."

Attorney Tre Lovell, representing a man allegedly involved in the incident, told E! of a dispute involving Teller and Sperry's 2019 wedding ceremony. "My clients are considering legal action based upon the incident as well as on the parties' previous business dealings," the lawyer said.

Neither Teller nor his representatives have commented on the news of an arrest.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

The Northwell Nurse Choir auditions for the "America's
Northwell Health Nurse Choir to compete on 'AGT'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson's prime-time program, along
Fox making Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham available to stream
Anthony Gonzalez as Geco, Dennis Quaid as Captain
'Blue Miracle': Painstakingly predictable, unabashedly sincere
Chris Noth is set to reprise his role
Chris Noth to reprise Mr. Big in 'SATC' sequel
Kelly Clarkson's talk show is slated to air
Clarkson show getting DeGeneres' time slot next year
The Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, France
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?