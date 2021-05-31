A man has been arrested after allegedly punching "Whiplash" and "Divergent"-series star Miles Teller while the actor and his wife were vacationing in Hawaii.

"I can confirm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party," a Maui Police Department representative told Us Weekly Friday, without specifying names. "The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

An anonymously sourced TMZ.com report on Friday said Teller, 34, was accosted at the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant, where he was with his wife, model Keleigh Sperry. After radio personality Pat McAfee posted a snarky tweet about a pro wrestling match, writing "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard," Teller tweeted in response, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

McAfee apologized "for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right... with that being said, it was a pretty good segue."

Sperry, 28, on Friday wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by … over 'money' is completely false," according to a transcription by E! News. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom."

Attorney Tre Lovell, representing a man allegedly involved in the incident, told E! of a dispute involving Teller and Sperry's 2019 wedding ceremony. "My clients are considering legal action based upon the incident as well as on the parties' previous business dealings," the lawyer said.

Neither Teller nor his representatives have commented on the news of an arrest.