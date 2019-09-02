TODAY'S PAPER
Miles Teller weds longtime girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, in Hawaii, report says

Actor Miles Teller appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Actor Miles Teller appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 19 in Hollywood. Photo Credit: ABC / Randy Holmes

By Newsday Staff
Miles Teller is off the market. The "Whiplash" star said "I do" to his longtime girlfriend, model Keleigh Sperry, over the weekend in Hawaii, according to E! News, which cited a source saying the couple married in a Catholic church in Maui on Sunday.

E! also said that the wedding reception took place at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The bride's sister, Michelle Sperry Mear, documented the celebration over a series of Instagram Stories of the couple's ceremony and after-party.

"My baby is married," Sperry Mear captioned her post, alongside a video of guests, the bride and glimpses of Teller riding around in golf carts and then dancing in casual clothes in a club-like setting.

"The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev was among the guest list.

Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, have linked since May 2013.

The couple got engaged in August 2017 while on safari in Africa.

