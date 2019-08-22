Miley Cyrus denies cheating rumors

Miley Cyrus, who was photographed earlier this month kissing and appearing to be romantic with reality-TV star Kaitlynn Carter, said infidelity was not the reason for her recent separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," the singer-actress, 26, said in the first of 11 tweets Thursday.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's," she went on to say, giving examples of drug use and risqué behavior and conceding that she "cheated in relationships when I was young. … But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled" around January 2016 after years of on-and-off romance, "I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

Cyrus said she had reached a point where "I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

The pop star concluded, "I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger."

Cyrus and "Hunger Games" star Hemsworth, youngest of the three Hemsworth actor brothers, had announced on Aug. 10 they were separating after seven months of marriage. Five days later, Cyrus dropped a new single, "Slide Away," that observers suggested was a response to the split. "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be," read the lyrics. "You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce Wednesday. He has not responded publicly to Cyrus' tweets.