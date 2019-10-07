TODAY'S PAPER
Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson are a new couple

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were seen last

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were seen last week kissing at a restaurant. Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
A month-and-a-half after husband Liam Hemsworth's divorce filing, pop star Miley Cyrus has begun a romance with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

After the two were seen kissing at a restaurant late last week — prompting Cyrus, 26 to post a long Twitter message Friday denouncing critics of her rapid rebound — the 22-year-old Simpson uploaded a black-and-white Instagram Story video Sunday showing the couple's faces in close-up. They sang along happily to Elvis Presley's "Ku-Ui-Po" from the 1961 movie "Blue Hawaii," seen momentarily on a TV screen.

"More today than yesterday," read lyrics excerpted in text on the screen.

On Sunday, Simpson posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself posing shirtless, with Cyrus reflected in background glass taking his picture. "Got nothin," he captioned it vaguely. Pop star Justin Bieber commented jokingly, "Stop killing me," while Cyrus posted a string of heart and fire emoji and wrote "Cutest."

Cyrus and "Hunger Games" star Hemsworth, 29, youngest of the three Hemsworth actor brothers, had announced on Aug. 10 they were separating after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce 11 days later.

