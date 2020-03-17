TODAY'S PAPER
Miley Cyrus spreads brightness for those stuck at home

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford fashion show

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2020. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Miley Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pop star announced Tuesday on social media that every day this week she'll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she's calling “Bright Minded: Live with Miley.”

Her first guest on Monday was her own therapist, and her second on Tuesday was fellow recording artist Demi Lovato, 27.

“I haven't changed these sweatpants in about five days,” Cyrus, also 27, quipped during Tuesday's livestream, adding, “and I don't plan on doing it any time soon.”

“These afternoon sessions are all about bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress during this pandemic,” Cyrus said in a statement. “They also offer hope and escapism, optimism and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance. STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!!!!! xoxo."

