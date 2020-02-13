Pop star Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week Wednesday, modeling for Marc Jacobs' fall 2020 line.

"@mileycyrus and Juno Mitchell at the RUNWAY 2.12.20 MARC JACOBS show," the fashion label wrote on its Instagram account, posting a video of Cyrus, 27, marching alongside model Mitchell and showing bare midriff in a black halter top and black trousers, carrying a zebra-pattern coat.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer Cyrus posted a slightly shorter version of the video at her own Instagram account, writing simply, "Included @marcjacobs." She received supportive comments from her musician brother, Trace Cyrus, as well as from supermodel Naomi Campbell and from model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who wrote, " YUP. STOMP QUEEN."

In a second missive shortly afterward, Cyrus posted three photos of herself arriving someplace amid paparazzi, the third photo showing a wardrobe malfunction that left one nipple exposed. "Swipe right,” the singer wrote cheekily. "But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon." Supermodel Helena Christensen was amused, writing in the comments, "Heh."

Cyrus' final post was a short video close-up of herself, showcasing a necklace, captioned "Genius design and execution @marcjacobs." Her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, commented, "Galvanized, you are beyond."