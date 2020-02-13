TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Miley Cyrus surprises on runway at Marc Jacobs' Fashion Week show

Miley Cyrus walks the runway at the Marc

Miley Cyrus walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Credit: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs/Slaven Vlasic

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week Wednesday, modeling for Marc Jacobs' fall 2020 line.

"@mileycyrus and Juno Mitchell at the RUNWAY 2.12.20 MARC JACOBS show," the fashion label wrote on its Instagram account, posting a video of Cyrus, 27, marching alongside model Mitchell and showing bare midriff in a black halter top and black trousers, carrying a zebra-pattern coat.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer Cyrus posted a slightly shorter version of the video at her own Instagram account, writing simply, "Included @marcjacobs." She received supportive comments from her musician brother, Trace Cyrus, as well as from supermodel Naomi Campbell and from model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who wrote, " YUP. STOMP QUEEN."

In a second missive shortly afterward, Cyrus posted three photos of herself arriving someplace amid paparazzi, the third photo showing a wardrobe malfunction that left one nipple exposed. "Swipe right,” the singer wrote cheekily. "But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon." Supermodel Helena Christensen was amused, writing in the comments, "Heh."

Cyrus' final post was a short video close-up of herself, showcasing a necklace, captioned "Genius design and execution @marcjacobs." Her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, commented, "Galvanized, you are beyond."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

TCM will show 11 movies starring Kirk Douglas TCM plans 25-hour tribute to Kirk Douglas
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Starz's "Outlander." 'Outlander': Back on track in season 5
Dee Snider, left, would like to see AC/DC LI's Dee Snider petitions for AC/DC to play Super Bowl halftime
Tommy Sheehan, winner of 'Survivor' season 39, teaches Catching up with LI 'Survivor' winner Tommy Sheehan
Gayle King speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards CBS News: Threats against Gayle King reprehensible
(At left) actors Ross Martin and Robert Conrad Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search