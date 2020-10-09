TODAY'S PAPER
Surprise! Mindy Kaling gives birth to a boy

Mindy Kaling said people did not know she was pregnant with her second child who was born last month. Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Mindy Kaling is just full of surprises, the biggest one being that she's a mom for the second time.

The star of "The Mindy Project" revealed on Thursday's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that she gave birth to a son, five weeks earlier.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told Colbert.

When the host remarked that no one knew she was pregant, Kaling replied "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It's true."

Kaling then said the child's name is Spencer.

This is the second child for Kaling, who is also known for playing vacuous customer service representative Kelly Kapoor on the hit sitcom "The Office." She also has a daughter, Katherine, who was born in December 2017. Kaling did not reveal the name of the father.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

