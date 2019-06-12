TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Mira Sorvino says she is a 'survivor of date rape'

Actress Mira Sorvino attends TheWrap's Power Women Summit

Actress Mira Sorvino attends TheWrap's Power Women Summit on Nov. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Presley Ann

By The Associated Press
Print

Mira Sorvino has revealed that she's a survivor of date rape in an attempt to lend her voice to a push for stronger sexual assault laws in New York.

The Oscar-winning actress choked up during a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Sorvino, 51, says that she has never spoken publicly before about the assault and that she was "doing it here to try and help."

She said she wouldn't go into details and didn't name the man involved.

Advocates want lawmakers to repeal the state's statute of limitations for second- and third-degree rape and tweak the law to make it easier for victims to prove harassment claims.

Sorvino was also one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christine Baranski, left, as Diane Lockhart, and Cush 'The Good Fight' gets a summer airing on CBS 
Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein appears in an undated Fairstein condemns Central Park Five Netflix series
The Oscar statue, pictured on display during the Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscar dates
Zendaya stars in the HBO drama series "Euphoria." 'Euphoria': The bleakest show you'll see this summer
James Corden, seen on Sunday, hosted the Tony Tony Awards ratings hit an all-time low
Jill Hennessy attends the Food Bank for New Jill Hennessy talks her new series, My Father's Place, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search