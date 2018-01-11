TODAY'S PAPER
Mira Sorvino hopes Me Too movement keeps focus on sexual harassment

The actress hopes that the movement doesn’t turn into a general women’s rights movement.

Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the 2018 Winter

Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California on Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown

By The Associated Press
PASADENA, Calif. — Actress Mira Sorvino says she hopes the Me Too movement keeps its focus on sexual harassment and doesn’t turn into a general women’s rights movement.

Sorvino spoke before television critics on Thursday, a day after she penned a public apology to Dylan Farrow. In a letter published on HuffPost, Sorvino says she was sorry for “turning a blind eye” to the accusations Woody Allen’s daughter made against him. The former “Mighty Aphrodite” actress vowed never to work with Allen again.

Farrow has maintained her father sexually abused her when she was 7 years old, a charge the filmmaker has denied.

Sorvino is one of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, saying her career was hurt when she spurned his advances in 1995.

