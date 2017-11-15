Australian model Miranda Kerr is expecting her second child, her first with husband Evan Spiegel.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her representative said in a statement Wednesday, referring also to her 6-year-old son with actor ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Kerr, 34, married Snapchat co-founder and CEO Spiegel, 27, in a small ceremony before friends and family at their Brentwood, California, home, on May 27. Kerr had announced the engagement on July 20, 2016. She and Bloom married in July 2010, but by October 2013 had been “amicably separated for the past few months,” the actor’s representative said at the time.