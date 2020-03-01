NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, who married country music star Miranda Lambert just over a year ago, has left the force.

"His current duty status is retired," two NYPD representatives separately told Fox News and Us Weekly magazine Saturday. Fox said McLoughlin, 28, had retired sometime in February. Both outlets, citing multiple eyewitness accounts and other sources, reported that the former officer has been serving as security on Lambert's current "Wildcard" tour.

He already had taken an "authorized leave of absence" from the force, Us Weekly said it had confirmed in July.

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Lambert, 36 — who was nominated for three Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, having won 34 starting in 2006 — has not commented on social media. McLoughlin appears to have no publicly known social media accounts. Lambert's most recent mention of her husband was on Valentine's Day, when she posted an outdoor photo of themselves and wrote, "Happy [red heart emoji] day! #love."

Lambert had announced in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin, then living on Staten Island, had married. "I met the love of my life," she wrote on social media. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin [sic] for loving me for.... me."

This past Jan. 26, she posted an Instagram photo of her and McLoughlin walking hand-in-hand outdoors, she in a wedding gown, he in a velvet tuxedo jacket and fitted slacks. "1 year," she wrote. "I'm so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin."

McLoughlin and ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger have a son born in November 2018, People magazine said last year.

This is Lambert's second marriage. She wed country-music star and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton in May 2011 after having dated for five years. In July 2015 they announced they were ending their marriage, and finalized their divorce within days.