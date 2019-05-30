Miranda Lambert dispels tabloid's claim about divorce

Country singer Miranda Lambert is shooting down a gossip magazine's claim that she and her husband of four months, NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin, are considering divorce.

An anonymously sourced report by the tabloid Star, saying the two are divorcing after 122 days of marriage, "is completely made up. Not one iota is true," Lambert's representative, Marcel Pariseau, said in a statement to Newsday. "They are happy and together!"

A representative for Star publisher American Media said he would forward a Newsday query to the magazine.

Grammy Award-winning country singer Lambert, 35, had announced on social media on Feb. 16 that she had married the 27-year-old New York Police Department officer. E! News at the time said the wedding took place Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee. The couple splits their time between there and New York City. McLoughlin, who joined the NYPD in January 2013 and was assigned to the Midtown South Precinct that July, has remained on the force.

The couple have kept their relationship low-key, not making their red-carpet debut together until April 7 at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Lambert's most recent public acknowledgment of McLoughlin was a May 23 social-media post promoting shelter-dog adoptions and including a photo of her unnamed and untagged husband holding two puppies.

This is Lambert's second marriage. She wed country-music star and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton in May 2011 after dating for five years. In July 2015 they announced they were ending their marriage and finalized their divorce within days.