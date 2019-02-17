Grammy Award-winning country singer Miranda Lambert has married a New York City police officer.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," Lambert, 35, wrote on social media Saturday, posting photos of herself and NYPD Midtown South patrolman Brendan McLoughlin in wedding attire amid a wintry field of bare trees. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me," the singer wrote, giving no date for the nuptials.

It was unclear Sunday if McLoughlin — badge number 11847, whose name is spelled with a capital L, according to the NYPD — has remained on the force. In his late 20s and living on Staten Island, he appears to have no social media.

E! News said the wedding took place Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee, where Nashville is located.

This is Lambert's second marriage. She wed country-music star and "The Voice" judge/coach Blake Shelton in May 2011 after having dated for five years, but they announced in July 2015 they were ending their marriage, saying in a statement, "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately." Their divorce was finalized within days.

People magazine said it had confirmed that McLoughlin has a child, adding that the baby was born in November. The mother is Kaihla Rettinger, according to Us Weekly, which cited a Staten Island couple of their names and a Nov. 10 due date on the gift registry TheBump.com.

Tweets posted by NYPD Midtown South say McLoughlin took first place in the Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run in August 2015, a month after he posed with police dog Kybo at a "doggy diving event." In March 2018, he was recognized for having "apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress."

In October 2010, at age 19, McLoughlin was an aspiring model who posted an entry on the website Model Mayhem, describing his style as "all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty."