Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico

Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico celebrates her win at the 69th Miss Universe pageant at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Hollywood, Fla., Sunday night. Credit: Miss Universe via AP / Tracy Nguyen

By The Associated Press
Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the pageant Sunday night, screaming when the announcer shouted "Viva Mexico!"

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by Mario Lopez of "Access Hollywood," and actress and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis, Tennessee.

