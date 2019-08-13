TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Finally, Missy Elliott will receive MTV Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott speaks at the 50th annual Songwriters

Missy Elliott speaks at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony in Manhattan on June 13. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Brad Barket

By The Associated Press
Print

Missy Elliott, one of the most iconic players in the history of music videos, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Monday that Elliott will also perform on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Since her debut video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" in 1997, where she sported an inflated trash bag with confidence and charisma, Elliott has been a powerhouse on the music video scene with an oddball, eccentric and creative style that's inspired generations after her.

Her upcoming performance on the VMA stage will mark her first since 2003.

Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Kenya Barris, left, and Rania "Rainbow" Barris arrive 'Black-ish' creator divorcing wife of 20 years
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN backs Chris Cuomo after LI confrontation
Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary De Niro, Jenner to roast Baldwin on Comedy Central 
"Friends," starring David Schwimmer as Ross, left, Matt 'Friends' is headed to movie theaters this fall
Luke Islam, of Garden City South, performs on LI singer to appear live on 'America's Got Talent'
Derek Mio plays Chester Nakayama in AMC's "The 'The Terror: Infamy': The horror of internment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search