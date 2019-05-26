Techno-rocker Moby apologized to Natalie Portman Saturday for not having alerted her to a claim in his recent memoir that he and the actress had dated — though his amends did not specifically address her denial last week that the two ever had had any relationship.

"As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid," Moby, 53, said on Instagram after having initially insisted there Wednesday that he was correct. "I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction."

He added, "I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand."

Moby had alleged in his newly published second memoir that he had met and started dating Portman, 37, when he was 33 and she purportedly was 20. Portman told the U.K. edition of Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday that she "was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school." The "Black Swan" Oscar winner, who was raised primarily in Jericho, graduated from Syosset High School in 1999.

Moby had initially doubled down on his claim, stating in a since-deleted post Wednesday: "I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we'd never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can't figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement. The story as laid out in my book … is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc. … I completely respect Natalie's possible regret in dating me … but it doesn't alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history."

In his Saturday post, Moby did acknowledge "that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago."

Portman has not responded on social media.