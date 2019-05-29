Techno-rocker Moby, embroiled in controversy over what actress Natalie Portman says are false statements about briefly dating the actress in his recently released second memoir, has cut short his book tour.

His website announced, "Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future" and apologized for the inconvenience. Moby, it added, "is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.” His book tour for "Then It Fell Apart" had been scheduled to continue Saturday in the U.K.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 53-year-old musician, wrote: "I'm going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault. I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I'm the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I'm the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I'm sorry."

Jericho native Portman, to whom he apologized on Saturday, has not commented on this latest development.

The Oscar winner said in an interview published in the U.K. version of Harper's Bazaar last week that she did not date Moby in 1999 as he had claimed in "Then It Fell Apart." She also corrected the musician's claim that he had been 33 and Portman had been 20 when they met after one of his shows, stating that she had graduated (from Syosset High School) that year and had turned 18 that June.